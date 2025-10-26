Rain will form in Central Florida as temperatures drop later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are expecting some rain to form in Central Florida for today before a big temperature drop later this week.

The cold front is unlikely to reach us today. However, increased moisture from the front will begin to boost rain chances late in the morning and early afternoon.

Widespread thunderstorms are not expected. We are tracking heavy rain and wind gusts of 25 mph as the biggest threats.

The timing of the heaviest rainfall will still be in the middle of the afternoon through the early evening. After about 7:00 p.m., the rain will calm down.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s for a few more days. The front is expected to pass through us midweek, which could bring the afternoon temperatures down to the lower 70s.

Trick-or-treating times on Friday evening look fantastic.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, and there’s no chance of rain at that point.

