Recall Alert: Peloton bikes’ seat bracket safety issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Peloton has issued a recall for 800,000 of its exercise bikes due to a seat bracket issue that could pose a safety risk.

Peloton Recall FILE - The Peloton logo is seen on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The recall affects the original Bike-Plus PL02 model, with Peloton warning that the seat bracket could break during use. At least two injuries have been reported in connection with this defect.

Peloton advises owners of the affected bikes to stop using them immediately and to contact the company for a replacement bracket. The replacement will need to be installed by the user.

This recall emphasizes the need for safety in exercise equipment as Peloton addresses the issue to prevent injuries.

