'He is not forgotten': Part of Maitland Blvd. renamed for fallen Seminole County deputy

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Part of Maitland Boulevard has been renamed in honor of a fallen Seminole County sheriff’s deputy.
FDOT joined local leaders Tuesday to rededicate the road in honor of Deputy Matt Miller.
Miller was a 28-year law enforcement veteran who was killed the day after Christmas 2011 when a car made a left turn in front his motorcycle.
The accident happened on the same stretch of road now named in his honor near the RDV SportsPlex.
Miller was trying to catch up to another driver for a traffic stop when the crash happened, troopers said at the time.
Members of Miller’s family attended the dedication ceremony Tuesday.
“It’s one more way in which we can make sure that his memory lives on,” his brother Gary Miller said. “He is not forgotten.”
The accident raised questions about whether the intersection was too dangerous.
Miller served with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years. Prior to that, he spent five years with the Longwood Police Department.
