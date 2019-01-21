MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are looking for a shooter who’s been on the run since opening fire at an apartment complex Saturday.
Neighbors tell WFTV Channel 9 that they watched someone shoot a man Saturday outside the Jasmine Cove Apartments on University Boulevard. The wounded man hid under an SUV until police arrived.
“I was lying in my bed. I heard three shots. My grandson's room is right there so I got up to see what was going on,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida police officer ran over two people lying in road watching the eclipse, police say
- Digital lottery begins for $10 ‘HAMILTON’ tickets to Orlando show
- Super wolf blood moon: 10 stunning photos from the lunar eclipse
- VIDEO: Owner reacts after horses help deputies catch fleeing suspect in Volusia County
By the time police arrived, the wounded man was lying in a pool of his own blood under the SUV. Paramedics had a hard time getting him out to save his life, neighbors said.
Police told Channel 9 on Monday the victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking to the apartment complex when a person dressed in all black began shooting at him. The man injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Police told Channel 9 they’ve had a hard time getting the victim to give them information, so it’s been difficult to put together a description of the shooter.
The apartment complex is next a library and across the street from Stone Junior High School. Neighbors said Saturday’s shooting wasn’t the first for their area.
“That’s how children get killed, so we need to move,” the neighbor said. “I don’t even want them playing outside.”
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Channel 9 Eyewitness News as we work to gather more information.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}