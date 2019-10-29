'Love should not hurt': Friends, family hold vigil for slain Osceola mother

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Family, friends and community members came together Monday evening to remember a mother who was found dead in St. Cloud after she was reported missing.
Officials said Nicole Montalvo went to drop off her son at the home of her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, but never returned home.
"Nicole, she was such a good mother," said her father, Edward Montalvo.
Hundreds came out in support of Montalvo, with some donning purple for domestic violence awareness.
Otero-Rivera was arrested in 2016 and 2018 for domestic violence battery. Friends of Montalvo told Channel 9 that after she left him in 2018, he allegedly held a knife to her throat and stole her credit cards.
"This isn't unique to our family and that's an unfortunate truth," said Steven Montalvo, Nicole's brother. "This is something that affects a lot of people out there."
Officials said Otero-Rivera was still on probation when he and his father, Angel Rivera, killed Montalvo, according to Osceola County deputies.
While getting justice for Montalvo through the court system will take time, family and friends are focused on what they can do to help victims of domestic violence.
"Please find that help," said Nicole's twin brother, Eddie Montalvo. "We will be there to help protect you. Love should not hurt."
Otero-Rivera and Rivera have both been charged with premeditated murder.
