0 'You don't want to do this,' 92-year-old man tells carjacking suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 92-year-old man told Channel 9 on Thursday that he tried to give a 37-year-old carjacking suspect the opportunity to run away, but the man pushed him to the ground.

Harry Rohr, a lifelong watchmaker, said he was retrieving watches from his van at his home in Lockhart on Tuesday morning when Jonathan Sandoval alledgedly carjacked him.

"I said to him, 'You don't want to do this. This is a 92-year-old body,'" Rohr said. "The back of that head was bleeding like a stuck pig."

Rohr said he badly sprained part of his left side during the incident.

"I have things to do, places to go. I'm a busy person. I can't be sitting around doing nothing," he said. "That's what I told them in the hospital."

Rohr said he wasn't scared to return home because his neighborhood has a neighborhood watch, and he credits it for the suspect's swift capture.

"It was a dangerous situation at the time, but it was all handled very well," Rohr said.

Deputies said Sandoval ditched the stolen car off Forest City Road and ran away before he was ultimately arrested on carjacking and battery charges. He was also charged with attempted burglary in an unrelated incident.

Rohr said the incident won't keep him from helping others.

"(He) did it on purpose, because I wanted to give him that last chance, because I'm a volunteer minister, and I want to help people," he said. "I want to help people to do the right thing."

92 yo Harry Rohr tells me he was getting these watches when he was carjacked in front of his house Tuesday morning. Coming up at 5, hear what he said to try and get the assailant to do the right thing. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/cix5lZ6ofx — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) August 16, 2018

