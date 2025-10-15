1 dead, 1 hurt after house fire in Port Orange, officials say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Crews responded to a deadly fire in Port Orange on Wednesday.

Officials said the fire started around 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Abby Lane.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Two people were pulled from the home and taken to a hospital for treatment.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead, fire officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire ins ongoing.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

