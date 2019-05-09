  • 1 in custody after stolen Orange County cruiser recovered in Cocoa

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person is in custody after a stolen marked Orange County Sheriff’s vehicle was dumped near a Cocoa shopping plaza early Thursday morning, Cocoa police said.

    Before ditching the car, witnesses said the person who stole the cruiser may have caused a car to crash into a home blocks away from where the car was left.

    Related Headlines

    Police said the cruiser was stolen from the Rockledge area.

    This is a developing story.

    Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live team coverage.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories