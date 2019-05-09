1 in custody after stolen Orange County cruiser recovered in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person is in custody after a stolen marked Orange County Sheriff’s vehicle was dumped near a Cocoa shopping plaza early Thursday morning, Cocoa police said.
Before ditching the car, witnesses said the person who stole the cruiser may have caused a car to crash into a home blocks away from where the car was left.
Police said the cruiser was stolen from the Rockledge area.
#Developing: a stolen @OrangeCoSheriff cruiser was found abandoned behind a strip mall in Cocoa. The search is on for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/x1gIVE57VT— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 9, 2019
