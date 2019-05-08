  • Deputies follow car theft suspect by air in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said Wednesday morning that they were following a car theft suspect in Orange County.

    Investigators said they first spotted the car at about 10:30 a.m. at Pebble Beach Boulevard and East Colonial Drive.

    Related Headlines

    Deputies said an Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter is following the suspect.

    Read: Shifting start times: Orange County school board discussing later start time options

    From Skywitness 9, it appeared that the driver ditched a Dodge Charger and began riding a motorcycle.

    The man later ditched the motorcycle and ran into a wooded area before being handcuffed by deputies.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

    Read: Ex-Baldwin Park preschool teacher won’t serve additional jail time for molesting student

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories