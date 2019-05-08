Deputies follow car theft suspect by air in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said Wednesday morning that they were following a car theft suspect in Orange County.
Investigators said they first spotted the car at about 10:30 a.m. at Pebble Beach Boulevard and East Colonial Drive.
Deputies said an Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter is following the suspect.
From Skywitness 9, it appeared that the driver ditched a Dodge Charger and began riding a motorcycle.
The man later ditched the motorcycle and ran into a wooded area before being handcuffed by deputies.
No other details were given.
BREAKING:Deputies with K-9 at scene now searching woods where man fleeing from law enforcement across Brevard and Orange County bailed out #WFTV pic.twitter.com/OyLdD2hGPx— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) May 8, 2019
One suspect in custody just got wheeled into the back of an ambulance #WFTV pic.twitter.com/pFZGRrtLGx— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) May 8, 2019
