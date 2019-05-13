1 shot at hookah lounge in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was shot near a hookah lounge off of Goldenrod Road early Monday morning, Orange County deputies said.
Deputies said the victim was unresponsive when they were dropped off at AdventHealth East Orlando before 5 a.m.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office vehicles surrounded the hookah lounge near the intersection of Goldenrod Road and Alachua Street.
As the investigation into the shooting continued, a dozen people were handcuffed and sat in the parking lot outside the business.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates.
Here’s a clip of @OrangeCoSheriff deputies patting down one of the dozen people they have ziptied in from of Real Hookah Lounge. We know now at least person was shot at this location and rushed to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/JbVunNBsJ4— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 13, 2019
#BreakingNews: At least a dozen people, young men and women, are detained in front of Hookah Lounge on Goldenrod Rd and Alachua St. 15 deputy cruisers are on scene. We are reaching out to @OrangeCoSheriff to find out exactly what’s going on. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/nWJI35qDPn— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 13, 2019
