  • 1 shot at hookah lounge in Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was shot near a hookah lounge off of Goldenrod Road early Monday morning, Orange County deputies said. 

    Deputies said the victim was unresponsive when they were dropped off at AdventHealth East Orlando before 5 a.m.

    Orange County Sheriff’s Office vehicles surrounded the hookah lounge near the intersection of Goldenrod Road and Alachua Street.

    As the investigation into the shooting continued, a dozen people were handcuffed and sat in the parking lot outside the business.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates.

