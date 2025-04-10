1 year later: New details emerge in Central Florida carjacking and murder case

ORLANDO, Fla. — New details are emerging in a kidnapping and murder case linked to Central Florida.

Friday will mark one year since Katherine Aguasvivas died after investigators said she was carjacked in broad daylight at an intersection near Winter Springs.

Investigators said she was forced to drive at gunpoint through multiple counties and they later found her car on fire in Osceola County.

Federal court filings now give a first look at some of the drugs and money that the group tied to Aguasvivas allegedly moved through South and Central Florida.

Investigators said several men turned on Aguasvisas and took her money.

“This was not a random act. The group targeted Ms. Aguasvivas for the $170,000 in drug money she was carrying,” U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg told Channel 9 in January.

The documents, recently filed on April 7, stated that Aguasvivas made the trip to Central Florida at least 10 times.

They indicated that someone else was originally supposed to make the April 11, 2024 drive from South to Central Florida, but Aguasvisas replaced them.

The filings also revealed she and her husband were separated at the time of her death.

A half dozen people are in now jail awaiting trial for Aguasvivas’ murder and other charges.

