10-year-old boy shot by teenager in critical condition, police say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said a 10-year-old boy was shot by a 14-year-old boy Saturday night.

    Officers said they responded to a home on South Keech Street around 8:25 p.m. Saturday.

    The officers found the 10-year-old boy shot and lying on the floor near a bed, officials said. 

    Paramedics took the boy to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment and he was transferred to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, according to police. 

    The boy remains in critical and unstable condition. 

    Investigators said the weapon believed to be involved in the shooting was recovered in the home. 

    No other details were available. The investigation is active and ongoing.

