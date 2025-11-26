$100K reward offered to find suspected mail thief in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in mail theft.

Officials said the theft happened on Nov. 21 at the Ventura Post Office on Curry Ford Road in Orlando.

Police said the suspect pried open mailboxes and stole mail.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service urges anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 1-877-876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group