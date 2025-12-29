12 swans found dead at Lake Eola in Orlando, raising bird flu concerns, official says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Twelve swans have recently been found dead at Lake Eola Park in Orlando.

The first two swans were discovered on Dec. 23, and the number has since increased significantly over the past five days.

The deaths are now raising concerns about a possible avian flu outbreak.

The deaths during the holiday period have complicated response efforts, as specialized veterinary experts were not available.

City Commissioner Patty Sheehan has indicated that this situation may echo a similar avian flu outbreak that occurred in February of last year, and the city is taking precautions.

In response to these concerns, the feeders at the park have been removed, and sanitation efforts are underway.

Workers are actively cleaning and sanitizing areas around Lake Eola Park to mitigate any potential spread of the virus.

City officials stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

