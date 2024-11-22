12-Year-Old Flagler County girl arrested, threatens to kill another girl over a boy, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County on Thursday after threatening to kill another juvenile girl following an argument over a boy.

Flagler County deputies responded after the victim’s older sibling reported that her sister had been having issues with other juvenile girls.

Deputies said the threats came after the suspect, the victim, and a third juvenile girl got in an argument in a Snapchat group chat over a boy.

Read: CareerSource returns controversial $1.9 million grant to Orange County

According to a news release, after proposing a fight, the suspect sent a series of audio recordings stating to the victim, “I will literally blow your brains out” and “I will literally fucking kill you if you call the cops.”

The suspect also sent a video of her walking towards the victim’s house, deputies said.

The victim saved all the messaged and provided them to deputies as evidence.

Read: 15-year-old girl charged with aggravated manslaughter in shooting in Marion County

When deputies confronted the suspect, she initially told them that she did not have a Snapchat account.

The suspect allowed deputies to check her phone where they found the app was installed and was signed in to the profile shown in the screenshots provided by the victim.

Deputies said she admitted to deputies that she was in the Snapchat group chat but denied sending any audio messages.

According to the news release, “Deputies determined the messages were consistent with her voice tone, pitch, and inflection.”

Read: ‘American Idol’ singer Caleb Kennedy pleads guilty to deadly DUI crash, sentenced to prison

“The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office always takes any threat seriously, no matter how old you are. And if you threaten to kill someone, even if it’s over something as trivial as arguing over a boy, we will arrest you,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I ask parents to be the Sheriff in your home and teach your children that threatening to kill someone is never OK. Teach them how to handle disagreements, especially in relationships. Your guidance and teachings will last them a lifetime. If you don’t, we will, but it’s not what we want to do. I commend the victim’s sibling for watching out for her younger sister and contacting us. She saw something and said something, which is always the right thing to do.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group