14-year-old girl charged with aggravated manslaughter in shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old girl was arrested for aggravated manslaughter of another child.

On Oct. 23, around 6 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to the 15000 block of SW 48th Avenue in the Marion Oaks subdivision for reports of a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Marshaun Jones, 14, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed that the suspect and four other juveniles had gathered at the home to hang out and smoke marijuana.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot, followed by the suspect saying that she “didn’t know it was loaded.”

Deputies said the statements were corroborated by security footage during the investigation.

MCSO said the suspect denied firing the gun, claiming that it accidentally discharged when someone dropped it.

Deputies said during the interview with detectives, the suspect admitted to hearing Jones pull the trigger, which led her to believe the gun was unloaded.

Investigators said the suspect then stated she grabbed the firearm and pulled the trigger while it was pointed at Jones’ face.

The Sheriff’s Office said that based on witness statements, video evidence, and the suspect’s own account, detectives arrested her on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

