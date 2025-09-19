13-year-old arrested over fire in Ocala school bathroom

OCALA, Fla. — A fire at Fort King Middle School this week has led to a criminal charge against a student.

Ocala police say a teacher found a soap dispenser on fire in one of the bathrooms at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. The building was evacuated, and a school resource officer extinguished the fire.

Authorities said one student was hurt and taken to a hospital after falling down during the evacuation.

According to police, surveillance video and staff observations identified a 13-year-old student as the suspect. Police said that student confessed and was arrested on a charge of arson to an educational institution.

