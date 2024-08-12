14-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday for armed carjacking at a gas station in Ocala, the Marion County Sheriffs said.

MCSO said Kenneth Singleton was arrested for carjacking with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person younger than 18 and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said that around 10:35 p.m., a man went up to a deputy and said his car was stolen.

Investigators said the man had entered a store, and when he was returning to his car, Singleton came from behind a gas pump, pointed a handgun at the man’s chest, and demanded the car keys.

The man said he threw the keys into the driver’s seat and walked away, deputies said.

Singleton then stole the blue 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and drove eastbound on Highway 326, investigators said.

Additional MCSO deputies responded and began searching for the stolen vehicle.

MCSO said that about 10 minutes later, Corporal Robert Young had found the car on the 5400 block of Southeast 28th Lane.

Corporal Young conducted a traffic stop, and Singleton complied and was taken into custody.

Deputies said they found the handgun matching the description in the car’s cupholder.

Investigators said Singleton admitted to the carjacking, smiled often and did not appear to have remorse.

The sheriff’s office said Singleton was arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Singleton was charged for grand theft of a motor vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer, felony criminal mischief, and disrupting school functions.

MSCO said Singleton has been placed on felony probation.

