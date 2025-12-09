14-year-old girl reported missing in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they are searching for a teenage girl who has been reported missing.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released details on Monday about the disappearance of 14-year-old Isabella Martinez Cardoso.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with blue font, black jeans with a rip on the knee, and black Vans sneakers.

Deputies said she is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, and may possibly be heading to Tampa.

Isabella Martinez Cardoso is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair.

She normally wears glasses but did not take them with her, officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case and urges anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts to contact them at 386-313-4911, referencing Case No. 25-119454.

