15-year-old arrested, accused of threatening mass shooting at Central Florida school

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department says a 15-year-old student was arrested Tuesday over an alleged school threat.

Officers said the Melbourne Police Department alerted them that a student who lives in Palm Bay threatened mass violence against Central Middle School in West Melbourne.

Detectives say the student admitted making the statement and was taken into custody on a charge of making written threats to conduct a mass shooting.

He was taken to the Brevard County Juvenile Detention Center.

