$1.59 billion dollar expressway project targets traffic on Narcoosee Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers along Narcoossee Road say they’re desperate for relief from gridlock and the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) says help is on the way.

The agency is designing a 14-mile toll road, known as State Road 534, which is expected to relieve congestion along the busy corridor and accommodate future population growth.

The $1.59 billion project will connect Nova Road in St. Cloud to State Road 417 near Boggy Creek in Orange County.

During a Thursday afternoon drive, Channel 9 timed the trip from north to south along Narcoossee. The 3.5-mile route took more than 13 minutes, with crews hitting red light after red light. Residents say that’s nothing compared to the area’s peak traffic times.

“It’s horrible,” said St. Cloud resident Bernie Collin, describing the near-constant backups.

Collin told Channel 9 he travels the road nearly every day.

Commuter Sherry Yokes called the daily drive “a nightmare.” She said she has no choice but to sit in traffic. “I have picked up my grandson at Eagle Creek and it has taken me a full 60 minutes to get to 417,” Yokes said.

Video captured by Drone 9 on Thursday shows the extent of the stop-and-go traffic stretching along Narcoossee Road. Many drivers plan their schedules around the gridlock.

“I try to structure my appointments so that they are either before school time or after school time, because otherwise you’re going to sit in traffic. It’s horrible,” Collin said.

CFX hopes to break ground on Phase One of State Road 534 in 2027. That portion of the project would connect Narcoossee Road at Boggy Creek to the 417, giving residents an alternative route toward Orlando International Airport and other key destinations.

While some community members previously raised concerns about the expressway’s path through about 60 acres of the southwest corner of Split Oak Forest, others now say they just want to see progress.

CFX says the cost to use the toll road is one of several details still being finalized during the design phase.

Collin said he supports the project but hopes the construction phase doesn’t make traffic worse before it gets better.

“Construction added to this mix is double horrible,” he said.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, Narcoossee Road is among the busiest non-highway roads in Central Florida. Only U.S. 192, Colonial Drive, and John Young Parkway see higher average vehicle counts.

CFX wants residents who use Narcoossee Road to fill out a survey and provide input on the project. You can find that survey here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group