  • 16-year-old boy, Orlando's first homicide victim of 2019, was killed while stealing phone: Police

    By: Kevin Williams , Karen Parks

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say the first homicide victim of 2019, a 16-year-old boy, was shot and killed while trying to steal a cell phone.

    So far, no one is facing any charges.

    Related Headlines

    Police said two days after Wednesday’s shooting that it started as an “e-commerce” sale in the 800 block of Polk Street in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    16-year-old Denim Williams met a couple that was trying to sell a cell phone, police said. According to investigators, the husband shot his firearm at Williams during the transaction while Williams was attempting to steal the phone. 

    The husband and wife are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

    We are gathering reaction to this developing story. Watch for live coverage starting on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Also read: 
    'My heart hurts so bad': Mother of Orlando's first homicide victim of 2019 shares her pain

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories