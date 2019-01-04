ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say the first homicide victim of 2019, a 16-year-old boy, was shot and killed while trying to steal a cell phone.
So far, no one is facing any charges.
Police said two days after Wednesday’s shooting that it started as an “e-commerce” sale in the 800 block of Polk Street in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood.
16-year-old Denim Williams met a couple that was trying to sell a cell phone, police said. According to investigators, the husband shot his firearm at Williams during the transaction while Williams was attempting to steal the phone.
The husband and wife are cooperating with the investigation, police said.
