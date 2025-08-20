Local

16-year-old shot in Orange County, deputies say

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Shooting at Wendy Drive and North Lane (Nicholas Papantonis/Nicholas Papantonis)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old was shot at the corner of Wendy Drive and North Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

Dupeites said the shooting happened around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found the teenager, and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

OSCO said this is an investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

Authorities have not released any information regarding potential suspects or the motive behind the shooting.

