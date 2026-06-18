$180 million grant funds 917 new truck parking spaces along I-4

SANFORD, Fla. — Hundreds of new truck parking spaces are coming to the Interstate 4 corridor in Central Florida.

Federal and state transportation officials broke ground on five truck parking expansion projects that will add 917 spaces along I-4, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Officials said the project is aimed at improving safety for truck drivers and reducing dangerous roadside parking along one of Florida’s busiest freight corridors.

The project is being funded through a $180 million INFRA grant. Transportation officials said I-4 carries about 95% of Florida’s consumer goods.

Construction is expected to begin this summer on the first three sites in Seminole and Volusia counties. Those sites are expected to be completed by mid-2027.

Two additional sites in Osceola and Orange counties are expected to begin construction in 2027.

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