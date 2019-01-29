0 19-story hotel could be joining downtown Orlando skyline

ORLANDO, Fla. - A vacant lot and empty office space in downtown Orlando could soon be the site of a 19-story luxury hotel.

If planners get their way, the proposed Radisson Blu hotel would be built on Palmetto Avenue next to the SkyHouse Orlando apartments.

“I think it would be nice,” said Karolina Paratka, who lives at SkyHouse next to the proposed site. “There will probably be a really nice restaurant in there, so that would be good.”

Plans for the hotel call for more than 250 rooms.

If approved, it would be only the fourth Radisson Blu in the United States. The existing three are in Minneapolis, Chicago and the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

It’s not clear when the Orlando location could open.

The proposed hotel is part of an Orlando skyline that is getting taller and more crowded. Plans call for the 41-story Zoi House near the Orange County Courthouse to be the city’s tallest building at 450 feet tall – just 9 feet taller than the SunTrust Center, which is currently the city’s tallest building.

Construction on the 28-story Church Street Plaza is well underway. Another project, called Orlando X, has been approved for a grassy area across from the courthouse. The three-tower project would also soar into the skyline, with its tallest tower reaching 25 stories.

Orlando does not have height restrictions on downtown buildings, but the Federal Aviation Administration has to approve buildings taller than the SunTrust Center because of downtown’s proximity to Orlando Executive Airport.

