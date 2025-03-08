19-Year-Old dies in Orange County Crash, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Orange County died on the intersection of Dean Road and Bloomfield Drive after crashing into a turning SUV on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6:49 p.m. and according to an FHP crash report, both vehicles were approaching Bloomfield Drive.

The report states that the driver of the SUV involved attempted to make a left turn in the direct path of the motorcycle, causing the front of the bike to strike the right rear of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle, according to FHP. Troopers believe he was not wearing a helmet during the crash.

The motorcyclist man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the report, the SUV driver was not injured and remained at the scene. No further information has been released at this time, as the crash is still being investigated by FHP.

