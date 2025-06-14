19-year-old shot in face outside Deltona smoke shop is also arrested

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a third person has been arrested in a shooting case - and its the person who was shot.

Deputies say Joseph Williams, 19, was shot in the face in the parking lot of High Sense Smoke Shop in Deltona on June 5 when he walked up to a group with a gun in his hand.

Deputies say a 17-year-old in that group shot him in the face. Another 17year-old hid Williams’ gun in the nearby woods before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The alleged shooter was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed firearm. The teen who allegedly hid the gun was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

Williams was hospitalized in critical condition. Now that he is out of the hospital, he faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Williams booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on $35,000 bail.

