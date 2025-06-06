2 teens arrested after 19-year-old shot in the face in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said two 17-year-olds have been arrested after an overnight shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened around 6:46 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of High Sense Smoke Shop at 2820 Howland Boulevard.

First responders said a 19-year-old was found shot at the scene when they arrived.

Deputies said the man who was shot was approaching another group of young men with a gun in his hand when the shooter pulled his own handgun and fired at him, striking him in the face.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting victim’s younger brother was at the scene and picked up his brother’s gun after the shooting and hid it in a wooded area nearby.

Deputies said he is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, tampering with evidence, and violation of probation.

Both teens who were arrested are facing weapons charges, officials said.

