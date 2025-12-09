$1M lucky Powerball ticket sold in Florida as jackpot climbs toward $1B

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is expected to soar to $930 million.

That’s because no winning ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball for the Dec. 8 drawing, Florida Lottery officials said.

Monday’s numbers were: 8-32-52-56-64.

The Powerball was 23.

The Power Play was 2X.

The previous jackpot sat at $875 million.

While no one across the U.S. won the biggest prize, Florida did produce a noteworthy winner.

State lottery officials announced that a ticket sold at a convenience store in southeast Florida is worth $1 million.

The 7-Eleven, located at 3991 S. Kanner Highway in Stuart, will get a bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

