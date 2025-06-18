2 accused of fraudulent EBT purchases at Sanford Sam’s Club

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County deputies arrested two men on charges of fraudulently using EBT cards to buy palettes of coffee at a Sanford Sam’s Club.

On Tuesday, deputies say they followed a tip from U.S. Department of Agriculture investigators that led them to the Sam’s Club on Rinehart Road. There, they say they found two men loading pallets of Café Bustelo in to a white van.

Deputies say receipts showed they paid for the coffee with fraudulent EBT cards.

According to the arrest report, the pair was also seen using fraudulent EBT cards at the nearby Walmart.

Yunier Batista-Pena, 43, and Javier David Carralero-Vidal, 28, were booked into the Seminole County jail on charges of fraud, grand theft, embezzlement and identity theft. Carralero-Vidal was also charged with fentanyl possession.

Both men had Arizona identification cards.

Jail records show Batista-Pena‘s bail at $24,000. Carralero-Vidal’s is $27,000.

©2025 Cox Media Group