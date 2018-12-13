2 accused in home fraud scheme in Holly Hill, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Holly Hill police have arrested two people accused of forging documents to transfer ownership of a dead woman’s home for personal use.
Officers said Angela Mack and Joseph Tindle used a forged signature on a quit claim deed to transfer ownership of the home in August.
The home, located on 2nd Street in Holly Hill, is valued over $100,000 and belonged to Eveline Jackson, who died in July 2016, police said.
Officers said Mack used her position as a public notary to file the paperwork and admitted to signing the deed that included Jackson’s forged signature.
The Volusia County tax collector said Tindle was recognized as the owner and taxes on the home had been paid, officers said.
Tax records show Tindle paid $1,945.51 in past due taxes from 2016 to 2017.
Investigators who went by to check the home and found it to be overgrown and Jackson’s vehicle was still parked in the driveway.
A neighbor told investigators that a man would come by the home around once a month and tried to sell Jackson's car for $600, according to an arrest report.
Investigators said Tindal told officers he believed that by paying the back taxes on the property, he could own the home.
Tindal and Mack were arrested Wednesday and face charges that include grand theft.
