2 confirmed Dengue fever cases prompt mosquito spraying in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mosquito Control crews will be spraying some neighborhoods after state health officials recently confirmed two cases of Dengue fever.

Florida Department of Health in Orange County said the two people contracted the virus inside the county and not from travel outside of the area.

The Dengue cases are the first reported within the county in years, officials said.

Dengue fever can be a painful disease, but is rarely fatal, according to state health officials.

“The only way for a human to contract Dengue is if they are bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus,” Mosquito Control Manager Steve Harrison said.

“The mosquito can only get the virus by biting a person who has it.”

Harrison said a mosquito that primarily carries this virus does not fly very far.

“It stays close to where it originally contracted the virus.”

Harrison added, “We are targeting our control efforts in the areas of concern to prevent any further transmission.”

Orange County residents can report mosquito issues in their neighborhood and learn more about ongoing mosquito spraying by calling Orange County’s 311 hotline.

