2 dead, 1 injured after Lake County crash, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Lake County on Saturday.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the Florida Turnpike, near mile marker 280 in Clermont.

According to a news release, the Chevrolet Silverado driver and one of the passengers in the car died at the scene.

The second passenger was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

FHP said they are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Check back to this story for updates as they become available.

