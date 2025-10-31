2 dead after car goes into Orlando retention pond

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are dead after a car was found in a retention pond in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department received a 911 call at 7:15 a.m. Friday about a car submerged in a retention pond at the intersection of Orange Center Boulevard and John Young Parkway.

Upon arrival, police discovered a body on the banks of the retention pond and subsequently removed a second body from inside the submerged vehicle.

The vehicle, a red Toyota Corolla, was pulled from the water during recovery operations.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, and authorities have not yet determined the direction the driver was traveling.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group