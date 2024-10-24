2 dead after domestic situation leads to deputy-involved shooting, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting happened in northeast Polk County Wednesday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Grady Judd spoke to the media about the shooting.

Judd said Adayn Rodriguez, 41, had threatened to kill his wife and himself, and Rodriguez’s brother called the Sheriff’s Office to report it.

Investigators said it was Rodriguez’s wife’s birthday.

Judd said Adayn Rodriguez allegedly told his brother, “How convenient is it that it’s Karla’s birthday? Today’s the day that she’s going to die.”

When deputies arrived at the home to de-escalate the domestic situation, Judd said Rodriguez pointed the gun at law enforcement and went back into the house.

According to the sheriff, Rodriguez made several calls while inside, including calling 911 and speaking to one of the deputies on the scene, who tried to get him to cooperate.

Deputies tried to get the suspect out of the house for around an hour.

The man walked out onto the balcony and pointed his gun at deputies, who then shot at Adayn Rodriguez, Sheriff Judd said.

PCSO said Adayn Rodriguez died, and his wife, 35-year-old Karla Rodriguez, was found dead after the shooting.

Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on a deputy involved shooting which occurred Wednesday, October 23, 2024.



