Orange County

Special needs program founder to be sentenced for decade-long abuse

Special Needs Program Founder Sentenced for Child Abuse

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today in an Orange County courtroom, the defendant accused of sexually abusing children with autism, James Bernard Grover, will be sentenced.

In September 2024, we initially reported on Grover. The Tampa FBI office then appealed to the public for help in identifying more potential victims after arresting a founder of a special needs program accused of sexually abusing minors, authorities said.

The FBI apprehended him for utilizing his position to exploit vulnerable children over a period exceeding ten years.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM. He faces the possibility of life imprisonment.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this story as they are received.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read