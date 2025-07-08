2 fugitives captured, 2 sought in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit has two wanted men in custody, but two others are still at large.

Deputies say Andrew Jones II, 24, of Bunnell, was wanted for sex offender probation. Deputies say he took off his ankle monitor but was tracked down in Waynesville, Georgia.

He is now in the Flagler County jail without bail.

The other recent capture was of Bruce Schelberger, 48, of Palm Coast. Deputies say he was wanted for failure to register as a habitual violent career criminal.

Schelberger was arrested in Ormond Beach after his vehicle was found at a local motel. He was taken to the Volusia County jail, where he was later released on bail.

Warrants are still outstanding for Rooney Thomas, 72, a transient with a last known address in Palm Coast, and Regan Joss, 47, with a last known address in Palm Coast.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

