2 men accused of ‘bank jugging’ in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of breaking into a car are facing burglary charges and possible deportation, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez called it a case of “bank jugging.”

That’s when crooks follow people from an ATM or a bank, hoping to steal cash.

Lopez said on March 28, an owner quickly called 911 after seeing a man break into his car at The Crosslands Shopping Center in Kissimmee.

Investigators said a second man drove a getaway vehicle, but deputies were soon able to catch up with the suspects and discreetly keep tabs on them from unmarked patrol cars and a helicopter.

Osceola County bank jugging suspects in black Hyundai Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the deputies arrested two men in Windermere after they broke into a car near Kissimmee on March 28. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies eventually arrested the two men after they parked outside a bank off Winter Garden Vineland Road in Windermere.

Jose Pena-Silva, 36, and Daniel Campuzano-Moreno, 28, have been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Lopez said in a social media post that both men “are here illegally.”

Lopez and his agency noted that bank jugging remains a trend across the country, but said there are steps citizens can take to lessen their chances of being victimized, including:

Be aware of your surroundings; pay attention to people and vehicles around you, especially in and around bank parking lots

Conceal your cash; don’t only carry cash envelopes, secure it in your pocket or somewhere secure

Avoid distractions; don’t use your phone or wear earbuds while in or around the bank and be mindful of your surroundings

Alter your routine to avoid predictable banking habits

If you suspect you are being followed, drive to a safe location and call law enforcement

Don’t leave cash in your vehicle

