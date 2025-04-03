2 men accused of ‘bank jugging’ in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of breaking into a car are facing burglary charges and possible deportation, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Marcos Lopez called it a case of “bank jugging.”
That’s when crooks follow people from an ATM or a bank, hoping to steal cash.
Lopez said on March 28, an owner quickly called 911 after seeing a man break into his car at The Crosslands Shopping Center in Kissimmee.
Investigators said a second man drove a getaway vehicle, but deputies were soon able to catch up with the suspects and discreetly keep tabs on them from unmarked patrol cars and a helicopter.
Deputies eventually arrested the two men after they parked outside a bank off Winter Garden Vineland Road in Windermere.
Jose Pena-Silva, 36, and Daniel Campuzano-Moreno, 28, have been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
Lopez said in a social media post that both men “are here illegally.”
Lopez and his agency noted that bank jugging remains a trend across the country, but said there are steps citizens can take to lessen their chances of being victimized, including:
- Be aware of your surroundings; pay attention to people and vehicles around you, especially in and around bank parking lots
- Conceal your cash; don’t only carry cash envelopes, secure it in your pocket or somewhere secure
- Avoid distractions; don’t use your phone or wear earbuds while in or around the bank and be mindful of your surroundings
- Alter your routine to avoid predictable banking habits
- If you suspect you are being followed, drive to a safe location and call law enforcement
- Don’t leave cash in your vehicle
