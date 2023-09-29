2 more shootings reported at Mercy Drive complex in week since deadly shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks one week since a young mother of two was killed in the courtyard of the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive.

Since then, Channel 9 learned there have been two more shootings at the complex. Police said one man was arrested after a shooting Thursday night.

Macayla Patterson, 22, was shot and killed after men started shooting during a fight. Delray Shundale Duncan, 23, was arrested in connection to her death.

Neighbors who live inside the complex said crime scene tape, gunshots and drive-bys have become the normal ambiance in the complex, leaving some unphased when they said two more shootings happened this week.

“There’s so much going on out here on Mercy Drive,” said Ms. Josie, who has raised her children and grandchildren along the Mercy Drive corridor.

“I love my neighborhood,” she said. “I just want the kids to be kids.”

Commissioner Regina Hill represents this area of Mercy Drive.

“We’re trying to address those that may become shooters or those who may get shot at,” Hill said.

Hill said the city is working to help save lives.

“[We’re] working with young boys that may be gang-related or affiliated to give them these opportunities,” Hill said.

Hill said a crime violence intervention program started this year. And five new student advocates were hired Monday to go into schools with students from Mercy Drive to deter them from repeating the behavior they see.

“It affected me in some kind of way so I know it affects the kids,” Ms. Josie said.

The federal government oversees what’s happening inside the apartment complex. But Hill said that for about the last two years, Orlando police has had a specific detail for Jernigan Gardens and the city provided $800,000 to social services and mental health support in the community.

