2 seriously hurt after plane crashes in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Two people were seriously hurt after a plane crashed Friday in News Smyrna Beach.

A small plane crashed near New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Units from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department and New Smyrna Beach Fire Department responded to the crash at South Street and Clarendon Avenue.

Both individuals sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for medical care.

The crash prompted a brief shutdown of operations at the New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport, which has since reopened.

