2 shot at Seminole County apartment complex, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police say a fight led to a shooting at an Altamonte Springs apartment complex.

Officers responded Thursday night to an altercation at Boca Vista Apartments on Nantucket Court.

Altamonte Springs shooting Police say two people were shot Thursday night at Boca Vista apartments in Altamonte Springs. (WFTV staff)

Investigators said they didn’t find anybody hurt at that location, but soon caught up with two people being treated for gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital.

Altamonte Springs Police Department said detectives are having a difficult time developing leads in the case since the shooting victims are being uncooperative.

Channel 9 was at the apartment complex early Friday morning and saw cars that appeared to be damaged by gunfire.

Police said the shooting victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

