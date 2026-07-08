2 suspects in custody after nearly 4-hour manhunt in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two suspects are in custody after a nearly four-hour search in the Lake Panasoffkee area Tuesday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the search began after the two suspects fled from law enforcement.

Authorities concentrated their search around Outlet Park and the south side of a canal near Northwest 27th Terrace and County Road 415.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects initially fled on a boat into the canal before running into a heavily wooded area near Princess Lake.

During the search, deputies asked residents to report anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions and warned of a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

The sheriff’s office also used a helicopter as part of the search.

At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced that both suspects had been taken into custody.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities have not released the suspects’ identities or said what charges they may face. It is also unclear what led to the initial encounter with law enforcement.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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