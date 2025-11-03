2 Titusville police officers hurt in crash while responding to active call

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Two Titusville police officers were hurt Monday morning in a traffic crash.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. along Hopkins Avenue near Acorn Drive.

The Titusville Police Department said the officers were responding to an “armed gun call” at the time of the crash.

Channel 9 has learned that call involved an some type of altercation at a business on South Hopkins Avenue.

The department said one officer responding to the scene made a U-turn to pursue a suspect and that’s when her cruiser collided with another responding officer’s patrol car.

One officer was flown to a Holmes Regional trauma center and the other was taken by ambulance to Parrish Medical Center.

At last report, the suspect in the case remained at large.

Officials said they will provide more details about the incident as they become available.

Meantime, they ask that motorists avoid South Hopkins Avenue between Birch Street and Pritchard Street while they investigate the crash.

Two officers involved in vehicle crash on Hopkins Avenue near acorn Avenue while responding to an armed gun call.



Both officers sustained injuries as a result of the crash. One officer is being flown to a trauma center while the other officer is being transported to a local… pic.twitter.com/EFNgtxNWWr — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) November 3, 2025

