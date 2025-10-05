2025 Florida Law Enforcement Hall of Fame: 5 officers with 201 years of service honored by DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday morning, five former law enforcement officers were inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The inductees, collectively with 201 years of law enforcement experience, were nominated by different law enforcement groups and approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Cabinet.

“Florida is grateful for our brave law enforcement officers,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Congratulations to our new Law Enforcement Hall of Fame inductees who exude the values of service, skill, and integrity.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass praised the honorees, stating, “Their outstanding character, their leadership and dedication are what set these individuals apart, acting as visionaries and champions for justice.”

The inductees were nominated by the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Police Benevolent Association, Fraternal Order of Police, and the State Law Enforcement Chiefs’ Association. A committee then chose the finalists, who received final approval from the governor and cabinet.

Attorney General James Uthmeier praised the inductees for inspiring future law enforcement officers, while Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia underlined their dedication to serving and safeguarding the state.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson highlighted the often overlooked dedication of law enforcement officers, emphasizing that the sacrifices and leadership of the inductees continue to motivate others.

The ceremony was presided over by FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, who welcomed the inductees Kenneth R. Albano, Jerry Bryan, William “Bill” Farmer, Charles E. Nanney, and Stephen Stepp into the Hall of Fame.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group