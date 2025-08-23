24-year-old arrested for hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Aliya Cruz, 24, was detained by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office following a hit-and-run incident that caused the death of a pedestrian on West Highland Street in Lakeland.

The incident took place in the early hours of August 18, when Danielle Stilwell was found dead in the roadway. Cruz allegedly hit Stilwell with her black Kia Forte and then fled the scene without stopping to help.

“My Traffic Homicide detectives are the very best in the business,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “They meticulously work around the clock when conducting fatal crash investigations, especially those that involve suspects who flee the scene.”

The investigation started after deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a woman lying in the middle of West Highland Street.

Upon arrival, they found Danielle Stilwell deceased and vehicle parts scattered at the scene.

Detectives determined that the vehicle involved was a Kia Forte from 2019 to 2022, based on parts found at the scene, such as a front fender liner and a bumper fragment.

Surveillance footage from Sunoco captured a black sedan departing the scene.

Cruz told detectives she was driving on West Highland Street during the incident and stated that she swerved to prevent hitting a woman lying in the road.

Her supervisor at the Publix warehouse confirmed that she mentioned the possibility of hitting someone and showed him photos of her damaged car.

Cruz faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a first-degree felony, as authorities investigate the precise details of the incident.

