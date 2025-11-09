26th Annual Orlando Veterans’ Day Parade highlights local vets in Central Florida

LAKE NONA, Fla. — The 26th Annual City of Orlando Veterans’ Day Parade took place in Lake Nona, celebrating veterans from various branches of the military.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Sheriff John Mina participated in the parade, which started at Laureate Park Elementary School and ended at Lake Nona Town Center.

“Happy Veteran’s Day!” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, as the parade commenced.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets in Lake Nona to show their support for the veterans. Veterans from various branches attended the parade, and the community’s support touched many.

ROTC students from local schools also took part, marching in unison and emphasizing the theme of ‘Service to Our Nation.’ Orange County Sheriff John Mina also brought the department’s newest member to introduce to the community during the parade.

