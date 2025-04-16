2nd arrest made in deadly shooting outside Orlando’s Magic Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have made a second arrest in the shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot by Magic Mall.

Police say the victim, Joseph Phillips, was at D’Junction Island Bar and Restaurant on April 6 when he stepped outside and got involved in an argument.

Police say the man previously arrested, Keishawn Richards, pulled a gun and tried to shot someone else but hit Phillips instead. He died at the scene,

Richards was charged with manslaughter with a weapon.

On Tuesday, police arrested another man, Naratha McKinney, 29.

Police say McKinney was involved in the group that was arguing, and he fired several rounds in the air.

He now faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm.

