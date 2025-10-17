2nd employee arrested in alleged fraud scheme at Palm Coast Popeyes

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sherriff’s Office has made a second arrest in what they call an “organized scheme to defraud customers” at a local fast food restaurant.

Shaunta Johnson, 42, is charged with organized scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and fraudulent use of personal identification information.

She joins her former co-worker Chaniqua Richberg, 49, who was arrested on similar charges in April as part of the seven-month investigation.

The two worked at a Popeyes in Palm Coast, where investigators say they fraudulently charged drive-thru customers’ credit cards.

Johnson is accused of orchestrating the scheme to make commissary payments to her boyfriend, an inmate at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads.

The sheriff’s office noted Johnson’s lengthy criminal history that includes previous arrests for fraud, cocaine sales, larceny, resisting arrest, destroying evidence, illegal use of a two-way communication device, and operating a child care facility without a license.

