Florida Popeyes employee used customer’s credit card to help prison inmate, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County authorities have arrested a fast food employee they say illegally used someone’s credit card to help a prison inmate.

Investigators say Chaniqua Richberg, 48, was working the drvie-thru at a Palm Coast Popeyes restaurant when a customer reported seeing her tap her credit card twice. The customer said Richberg tapped it once for the drive-thru order and another time to a cellphone. The customer reported an unauthorized charge of $311.90.

Detectives determined the fraudulent transaction was for a commissary payment to an inmate at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads.

Richberg was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of personal ID information, fraudulent use of a credit card (greater than $100), and unlawful use of two-way communications device.

“This woman thought she could get away with stealing from a customer and giving money to a state prison inmate,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “But unlucky for her, the customer was paying attention and noticed the fraudulent charge, so now Richberg gets to join her friend in jail! I encourage everyone to be attentive during transactions and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.”

Richberg has since bailed out of the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $7,500.

