  • 2nd man arrested in man's shooting death at Orlando apartment complex

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A second person was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the June 28 shooting death of an 18-year-old man, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said Chasjuan Darrel Antoine Allen, 21, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of George Dallas Jr. at the Orlando on the Lake apartments on South Ivey Lane near West Gore Street.

    Investigators said Dallas had been shot in the neck and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died July 1.

    Police said they also arrested Miguel Amari Bush, 18, on July 23 on charges of first-degree murder in Dallas' death.

    No other details were given.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

