2nd man arrested in man's shooting death at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A second person was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the June 28 shooting death of an 18-year-old man, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said Chasjuan Darrel Antoine Allen, 21, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of George Dallas Jr. at the Orlando on the Lake apartments on South Ivey Lane near West Gore Street.
Related Headlines
Read: Man faces murder charge in fatal Ivey Lane apartment complex shooting, police say
Investigators said Dallas had been shot in the neck and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died July 1.
Police said they also arrested Miguel Amari Bush, 18, on July 23 on charges of first-degree murder in Dallas' death.
Read: Man shot in neck at Orlando apartment complex, police say
No other details were given.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
UPDATE: Chasjuan Darrel Antoine Allen was arrested this morning by OPD's Fugitive Investigative Unit. He will be charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the June 28, 2019 murder of George Dallas on South Ivey Lane. https://t.co/C33GOh2S9I— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 7, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}